US Department of Homeland Security to probe death of migrant girl

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Friday that her agency will investigate the death of a migrant girl who died after being detained at a US Border Patrol station.



Calling the incident a "very sad example of the dangers of this journey" and accusing her family of "choosing to cross illegally," the DHS head said while appearing on the "Fox & Friends" TV program that they will "continue to look into the situation."



The 7-year-old Guatemalan girl, whom the Guatemalan foreign ministry identified as Jackeline Caal, died on Dec. 6 in El Paso, Texas, two days after she was taken into custody by US Border Patrol with her father as they crossed the border into the United States.



The DHS said in a statement on Friday that Caal died from dehydration and septic shock after having gone days without food and water.



Immigration officials said the girl didn't appear to be ill when detained separately with his father. She reportedly began having seizures eight hours after being detained, and died less than 24 hours after being flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas.



An autopsy will be conducted to determine the girl's death, but the results may take weeks to come out.



Nielsen said the DHS would also continue its unannounced inspections of detention facilities built by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Those facilities were built to cope with a rising number of migrants along the US southern border, and were meant to "handle mostly male single adults in custody, not families and children," according to CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

