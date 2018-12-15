Japan plans to upgrade Izumo destroyer into aircraft carrier with fighter jets

Japan's ruling camp has approved the final draft of the new defense guidelines, which includes plans to transform the Izumo flat-top destroyer from a mere "helicopter carrier" into an aircraft carrier capable of launching fighter jets, local media reported Friday.



The approved draft proposals stated that Japan will "enable fighter jets to be operated from existing warships, if necessary, to improve the flexibility of their operation."



The Izumo "helicopter carrier," while being able to accommodate 14 helicopters, is also believed to be able to launch the controversial U.S. Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, as well as F-35B stealth fighter jets from its lengthy flight deck.



The 248-meter vessel weighing 19,500 tons, the largest warship Japan has entered into service since World War II, has been regarded by many military analysts as having been designed to be a de facto aircraft carrier.



"If you have seen the Izumo, you will definitely identify it as an aircraft carrier. In terms of both appearance and usage, the Izumo has long been a would-be carrier," Japanese military commentator Maeda Tetsuo said in an interview with Xinhua, adding that there is no way to justify the plan for upgrading the destroyer to become an "offensive" carrier with fighter jets on board.



Some analysts echoed that the "offensive" weapon is in direct contravention of Japan's pacifist constitution, a key clause of which reads that "land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained."

