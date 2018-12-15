Gunfight erupts in Indian-controlled Kashmir, casualties unknown

A fierce gunfight between militants and Indian troops Saturday broke out in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The gunfight erupted at village Kharpora-Sirno in Pulwama district, 35 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"A gunfight started this morning between militants and joint contingents of police and army here," a senior police official posted in Pulwama told Xinhua. "Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area."



Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in the district and closed roads leading to the site.



"The exchange of fire is going on and details are awaited," the official said.



Meanwhile, media reports said two troops were wounded in the standoff.



Officials said the village was cordoned off in the morning following intelligence suggesting presence of militants.



On Wednesday, two militants were killed in a similar gunfight in the region.

