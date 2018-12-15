UN chief concerned about Kosovo decision to form army

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "has taken note with concern" of the adoption by the Kosovo parliament of three draft laws aimed at strengthening the role and capacity of the Kosovo Security Force, a UN spokesperson said Friday.



Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia rejects it and considers Kosovo as its own province.



The secretary-general underscores that "Security Council resolution 1244 provides the sole legal framework for the international security presence, the Kosovo Force (KFOR), entrusted with the responsibility to ensure a safe and secure environment in Kosovo," said Farhan Haq, the UN deputy spokesperson.



The UN chief calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could raise tensions and cause a further setback in the European Union-facilitated dialogue for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, he added.



Earlier Friday, the Serbian government condemned the Kosovo parliament's decision to form the "so-called Kosovo army" and promised that Belgrade will strive to maintain peace.

