Senior legislator meets Friends of Hong Kong Association delegation

Senior lawmaker Wang Chen met with a delegation of the Friends of Hong Kong Association in Beijing Friday.



Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, noted the progress made in all areas of Hong Kong since its return to China in 1997.



The special administrative region system stipulated in the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) works effectively and the practice of "one country, two systems" has been a resounding success, he said.



He called on the association to continue to support the government and chief executive of the HKSAR in exercising law-based governance and to play an active role in the development of the country and Hong Kong.



He also expressed hope that the association would keep supporting Hong Kong in integrating its own development into the development of the country, and make significant contributions to the practice of "one country, two systems."



The association was founded in 1989 to promote exchanges between the Chinese mainland and the HKSAR, and support the lawful governance of the region's government.

