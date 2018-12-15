In pics: participants perform Wushu during Wushu Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Children perform Wushu, or Chinese martial arts, during a Wushu Festival entitled the Birth of Dragon in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 12, 2018. Hundreds of athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan participated in the festival held to promote healthy life-style and communications among Wushu fans from different countries and regions. (Xinhua/Roman Gainanov)

Children perform Wushu, or Chinese martial arts, during a Wushu Festival entitled the Birth of Dragon in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 12, 2018. Hundreds of athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan participated in the festival held to promote healthy life-style and communications among Wushu fans from different countries and regions. (Xinhua/Roman Gainanov)

Wushu fans watch performance during a Wushu Festival entitled the Birth of Dragon in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 12, 2018. Hundreds of athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan participated in the festival held to promote healthy life-style and communications among Wushu fans from different countries and regions. (Xinhua/Roman Gainanov)

Participants perform during a Wushu Festival entitled the Birth of Dragon in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 12, 2018. Hundreds of athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan participated in the festival held to promote healthy life-style and communications among Wushu fans from different countries and regions. (Xinhua/Roman Gainanov)

Participants perform Wushu, or Chinese martial arts, during a Wushu Festival entitled the Birth of Dragon in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 12, 2018. Hundreds of athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan participated in the festival held to promote healthy life-style and communications among Wushu fans from different countries and regions. (Xinhua/Roman Gainanov)