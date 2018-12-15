6 security personnel, 4 terrorists killed during operation in SW Pakistan

At least six security personnel have been killed and 14 others injured during an operation against terrorists in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the military said.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan army, said late Friday in a statement that an operation was conducted on a terrorists' hideout after an intelligence information in Wakai area in Turbat region of Balochistan.



The terrorists targeted one of the vehicles of the security forces with an improvised explosive device which killed six of the security personnel who were conducting the operation, the ISPR said.



At least four terrorists were also killed and 14 security personnel were injured during the intense fire exchange following the attack at the vehicle.



Information Minister of Balochistan Zahoor Buledi told media that security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.



Following the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the region against the terrorists who had managed to run away in the mountainous region after attacking the military convoy.



Earlier this month, the ISPR announced that the deployment of security personnel has been increased in the remote areas of the province to take action against the militants.

