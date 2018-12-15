Basketball fan detained for abusing rival team in words related to Nanjing Massacre

Nanjing is the capital city of Jiangsu Province.



Police at Pudong district, Shanghai, launched an overnight investigation after the case was revealed online. Police successfully located the suspect, a 23-year-old man surnamed Hu, at around 11pm on Friday.



The police report said Hu hurled insults involving the Nanjing Massacre at a staff member of the Jiangsu team when he was watching the match on Thursday night.



After the Shanghai fans around the scene criticized and stopped him, he was restrained. After he was detained, Hu confessed to inappropriate behavior, expressed remorse, and made genuine repentance.



According to the relevant legal provisions, Hu's behavior caused social disturbances, resulting in administrative detention for five days.



In February, another man in Shanghai, surnamed Meng, was detained for five days over insulting comments he made against the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on social media. Shortly after his release, Meng went to the memorial site and made insults which was captured on video and again posted online, causing widespread outrage. Police arrested him again.

