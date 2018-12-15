US selects Salt Lake City for potential 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) announced on Friday that they have selected Salt Lake City to represent the United States in a potential 2030 bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.



"We're incredibly lucky to have multiple able and willing cities to choose from, but in the end, we believe Salt Lake City will give us the best chance to return the Winter Games to the US," said USOC president Larry Probst.



The selecting process also included Denver, Colorado and Reno, Nevada. Each city was asked for information related to its overall concept and vision for the Games, its proposed venue plan, transport and accommodations solutions, political and public support, and a proposed Games budget. USOC staff and board leadership visited each city to further understand the proposed Games and public opinion polling was conducted at the end of November.



"The United States is committed to hosting Games that are both remarkable and practical, and we believe that Salt Lake City is the community most capable of delivering against that promise," said USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland.



"We are truly humbled and honored to be the USOC's choice to bid for a future Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Salt Lake City mayor Jackie Biskupski. "We take our role as a member of the Olympic family seriously and look forward to showing the international community how Salt Lake City is ready, willing, and able to host a modern, sustainable, and athlete focused Games which further the spirit of sport and the Olympic and Paralympic movements."

