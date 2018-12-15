Bomb scare on Indian flight turns out hoax

Authorities Saturday took a domestic flight to an isolation bay at Mumbai airport following a bomb scare, officials said.



The scare however turned out to be a hoax.



Reports said the flight from Mumbai to Lucknow via Delhi belonging to a private airlines IndiGo was taken to the isolation bay immediately after a female passenger travelling to Delhi in the flight approached the airline check-in counter at terminal 1 and informed the staff that there was a bomb in the flight.



Security officials rushed bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog squads to the flight, the officials said.



However, nothing unusual was found and after a thorough check, the plane was declared safe and allowed to proceed towards the destination.



The scare caused delay in the flight.

