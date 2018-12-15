China's Antarctic research expedition team unloads supplies from icebreaker Xuelong

A helicopter transfers supplies to the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. China's 35th Antarctic research expedition team finished the first phase of unloading supplies operation on Friday. A total of 1,605 tons of supplies have been transported from China's research icebreaker Xuelong to the destination. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2018 shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

