Winter scenery across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/15 17:25:22

Villagers ride on the ice-covered road in Longyan Township of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Dongfeng)


 

Snow covered forests are seen at Maoba Township of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Bisheng)


 

Egrets fly over the water of Huaihe River in Xuyi County of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)


 

Clouds move at the Lushan Mountain scenic spot, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Qin Yongyan)


 

A frosted flower is seen at the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)


 

A monkey walks in the Dawei Mountain rhesus monkey valley in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Hongxia)


 

A car runs on the road in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)


 

Swans rest on the swan lake in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Haizhen)


 

Swans fly over a lake in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Fudong)


 

Athletes practise at a ski ranch in Chongli, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)


 

