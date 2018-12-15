BMW launches online ride-hailing service in Sichuan

ReachNow, the BMW-owned car-sharing service, launched a ride-hailing service in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Friday.
The move makes BMW the first foreign enterprise given the green light for online ride-hailing operation in China.
Aiming at the huge high-end online car-hailing market, the company said a fleet of 200 BMW 5 Series models had hit the road in Chengdu at the preliminary stage, and half of the vehicles were plug-in hybrid ones.
Customers can hail a car after installing the ReachNow app.
Jochen Goller, president and CEO of BMW Group Region China, said China's high-end car-hailing service market has great development potential.
China's ride-hailing market is dominated by Didi Chuxing, which offers services to 550 million users worldwide, but a rising number of car makers are making their way into the market.
Wu Chungeng, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Transport
, said in October that more players in the market was good for competition and would bring consumers more choice.