Golden roofs of Potala Palace shine in glory after renovation

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2018 shows Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The golden roofs of the Potala Palace shine in glory after more than 18 months of renovation work. The 1,300-year-old palace has seven golden peaks on the main building. Before the repairs, parts of the gold plating were damaged from long-term exposure to wind, sun and rain. During the repair, workers also improved the safety of the roof's wooden structure and the palace's affiliated buildings. Potala Palace was built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century and was expanded in the 17th century. It received 1.45 million tourists in 2017. The palace was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

