Tibetan antelopes seen in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve

Tibetan antelopes are seen in the wilderness of Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2018. Habitat status of the reserve's wild animals saw substantial improvement after adequate environmental protection measures were taken. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

An adult Tibetan antelope and its offspring are seen in the wilderness of Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2018. Habitat status of the reserve's wild animals saw substantial improvement after adequate environmental protection measures were taken. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)