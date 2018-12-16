A girl walks between candles during the "One Million Stars" event at the Parliament Square in Bern, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2018. Squares, bridges and buildings were illuminated by candles in cities and towns of Switzerland on Saturday to mark the event "One Million Stars" as a sign of social cohesion and solidarity with the infirm and the poor. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

People view hundreds of candles during the "One Million Stars" event at the Parliament Square in Bern, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2018. Squares, bridges and buildings were illuminated by candles in cities and towns of Switzerland on Saturday to mark the event "One Million Stars" as a sign of social cohesion and solidarity with the infirm and the poor. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

A woman lights a candle during the "One Million Stars" event at the Parliament Square in Bern, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2018. Squares, bridges and buildings were illuminated by candles in cities and towns of Switzerland on Saturday to mark the event "One Million Stars" as a sign of social cohesion and solidarity with the infirm and the poor. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

A girl walks between candles during the "One Million Stars" event at the Parliament Square in Bern, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2018. Squares, bridges and buildings were illuminated by candles in cities and towns of Switzerland on Saturday to mark the event "One Million Stars" as a sign of social cohesion and solidarity with the infirm and the poor. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

People view hundreds of candles during the "One Million Stars" event at the Parliament Square in Bern, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2018. Squares, bridges and buildings were illuminated by candles in cities and towns of Switzerland on Saturday to mark the event "One Million Stars" as a sign of social cohesion and solidarity with the infirm and the poor. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)