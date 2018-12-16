Landmark exhibition of Terracotta Warriors opens in New Zealand

Actors from south China's Hainan Province present a performance for exhibition Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality at the National Museum of New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, on Dec. 15, 2018. The landmark exhibition of Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality opened to public on Saturday at the National Museum of New Zealand. The exhibition features eight warriors standing 180 cm tall, and two full-size horses from the famous terracotta army, as well as two half-size replica bronze horse-drawn chariots. Also on display are more than 160 exquisite works of ancient Chinese art made from gold, jade and bronze. "The terracotta army represents a pinnacle of ancient Chinese art and civilization, and is one of the eight wonders in the world. The exhibition has offered an excellent opportunity for the ancient Chinese civilization to interact with young civilization in New Zealand," Wu Xi, China's Ambassador to New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue, said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. "It serves as a highlight of the people-to-people exchanges between China and New Zealand this year. It also preludes the 2019 China-New Zealand year of Tourism." "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most important and far-reaching relationships, based on mutual benefit and mutual respect,"New Zealand Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said. "This important relationship is much more than selling things to each other and today's exhibition is a great example of cooperation of other areas." "Terracotta Warriors exhibition is a cornerstone of the New Zealand program for 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism and the year of tourism is going to focus on increasing the quality of experience interest in both ways. The exhibition will encourage more New Zealanders to continue the journey to engagement and understand China, one of our most important partners," Davis added. The exhibition will last until April 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

