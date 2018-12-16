Winter light show held at Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany

People visit the winter light show at the Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany, on Dec. 15, 2018. The light show is held here from Dec. 15 to Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

