Girls from Newar community of Nepal attend marriage ceremony

A girl from the Newar community gets ready to attend a Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Dec. 15, 2018. Bel Bibaha is a marriage ceremony in the Newar community of Nepal in which pre-adolescent girls are "married" to the bael fruit (wood apple). Normally Newar girls marry thrice in their life: the first marriage is with the bael fruit, the second with the sun, and the third with human. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

