China, Afghanistan, Pakistan reach broad consensus on cooperation, Afghan peace process, anti-terrorism

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to the press after attending the 2nd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 15, 2018. China, Afghanistan and Pakistan reached broad consensus on trilateral cooperation during the foreign ministers' dialogue between the three sides, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday. (Xinhua/Dai He)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C, back) attends the 2nd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 15, 2018. The 2nd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Dai He)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L-R) shake hands after signing an agreement during the 2nd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 15, 2018. China called here Saturday for new steps and new breakthroughs in pushing forward the Afghan peace process. Speaking to the press after attending the 2nd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said peace is the strong desire of the Afghan people and the important precondition for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)