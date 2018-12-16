Afghanistan, China vow to enhance cooperation, combat terrorism

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Dai He)