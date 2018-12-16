"Yellow Vests" stage more protests against Macron's policy, but participant number drops

"Yellow Vests" protesters gather at the Opera Square in Paris, France, on Dec. 15, 2018. French government planned tough security measures by mobilizing thousands of officers and using armored vehicles to handle more threats of violence as "Yellow Vests" are set to stage a fresh round of nationwide protests on Saturday, despite President Emmanuel Macron's measures seeking to quell public anger over poor revenue and soaring living costs. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
A "Yellow Vests" protester is seen with a rose at the Opera Square in Paris, France, on Dec. 15, 2018.
French gendarmes guard with an armed vehicle on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, on Dec. 15, 2018.
Protesters confront French gendarmes at the Opera Square in Paris, France, on Dec. 15, 2018.
A statue is covered with a French flag as "Yellow Vests" protesters gather at the Opera Square in Paris, France, on Dec. 15, 2018.