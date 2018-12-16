Myanmar Air Force inaugurate 7 new aircrafts to mark 71st anniversary

Myanmar Air Force has inaugurated a total of seven new aircrafts and helicopters into the force to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Air Force, according to a release of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Sunday.



Attended by Defense Services Commander-in-Chief Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing and Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force General Maung Maung Kyaw, the commemorative ceremony was held at the fight training base in Meiktila Sunday.



The new aircrafts and helicopters conducted a demonstration fly-by and aerobatic display, which was followed by the inspection of the inaugurated aircrafts by Min Aung Hlaing with the release of 70 birds as merit making according to traditional practices.



Myanmar Air Force was established on Dec. 15, 1947, a year before Myanmar regained independence.

