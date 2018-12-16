Chinese film hailing Internet boom to hit big screens

Chinese film "Fighting Men of China," which tells a story about an Internet start-up, will be screened nationwide starting Dec. 18.



The film's director Liu Yadang said the film tells the story of two programmers and an investor who start up a business and strive for industrial upgrading during the tide of the Internet.



The flow of the story shows the development of China's Internet industry since the end of the 1990s, said Liu.



It reflects the entrepreneurial spirit deeply rooted in China's Internet industry, which has seen rapid development following the implementation of China's reform and opening-up policy, as well as the aspiration upheld by Chinese Internet practitioners, said Liu.



Under the guidance of the State Film Administration, nine Chinese films commemorating the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up have been introduced and marketed.

