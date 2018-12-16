Book on China's reform and opening-up experience published

A book on the reason and experience behind the success of China's 40-year reform and opening-up has been published by the People's Publishing House.



Titled "What Makes the Reform and Opening-up successful?" the book introduces the course and achievements of the initiative under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and summarizes the Chinese experience, Chinese wisdom and Chinese approach obtained in the process, according to a statement provided to Xinhua.



Compiled by the Party school of the CPC Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance), the book is expected to enhance consensus on reform and opening-up among the public.



The book will be available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country from this weekend.

