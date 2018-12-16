Xi to attend conference celebrating 40th anniversary of reform, opening up

President Xi Jinping will attend a conference celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, scheduled for Tuesday morning in Beijing.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the conference, to be held at the Great Hall of the People at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18.



The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on Xinhua News Agency's website (xinhuanet.com). The event will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.

