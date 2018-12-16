At least 12 killed, 80 taken ill after eating food offering at temple in India

Bereaved relatives gather near the Maramma temple after a case of suspected poisoning in rural Karnataka in southern India, Dec. 15, 2018. At least 12 people were killed while 80 others fallen ill and subsequently hospitalised Friday after consuming food offering at a Hindu temple in southern Indian state of Karnataka, officials said. The devotees gathered at Maramma temple at village Salwadi in Chamarajnagar district, about 165 km south of Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka state. Health officials visiting the ill said it appeared the victims consumed adulterated food. (Xinhua)

