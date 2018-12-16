Gala celebrating 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up held in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/16 12:55:56

Performers put on a show during "Our 40 Years," a grand gala in celebration of the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)


 

