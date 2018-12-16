Xinhua Headlines: Past and present: 40 years of change in the lives of the Chinese people

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1993 shows eight-year-old Peng Jing reading a book at home in Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province. At that time her family lived in an 80-square-meter apartment and owned a 14-inch color TV. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Wan Xiang on Nov. 14, 2018 shows 33-year-old Peng Jing reading an ebook at home in Nanchang. Peng, who is now working in a media, lives in a 180-square-meter apartment. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo shows Wang Guibao's family used to live in a makeshift dwelling on a fishing boat in the Honghu Lake in central China's Hubei Province. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Xiong Qi in 2018 shows 41-year-old Wang Guibao (R) posing for a photo with his parents in their new apartment in Honghu City. Wang Guibao and his family bought a 113-square-meter apartment with the financial help from the local government. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1980 shows seven-year-old Huang Shenghui (L) posing for a photo with his younger brother Huang Shengliang at Tianxin Village of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. They lived in an old shabby house. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Zhang Guojun on Nov. 30, 2018 shows 45-year-old Huang Shenghui (L) posing for a photo with his younger brother Huang Shengliang in the yard of his house at Tianxin Village of Wuyishan City. Born in a poor rural tea farm family, Huang inherited traditional tea-making techniques. Now he helps his family get rid of poverty with tea production. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo taken in August of 1978 shows 24-year-old Yang Caizhen (R) knitting a sweater with her colleague in front of a mud brick home in Xundian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In 1978, Yang Caizhen and her husband lived in a small brick house, where they had to suffer heavy smoke when cooking on a coal furnace. Chicken coops were seen around their house, but many living goods had to be bought with coupons. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Yang Zongyou on Nov. 23, 2018 shows 64-year-old Yang Caizhen (R) and her husband posing for a photo in front of her 200-square-meter villa. Yang and her husband moved six times for new houses over the past 40 years. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1992 shows 35-year-old Wei Shiping (back, R) posing for a group photo with his wife and children at the home of his newly-married brother in Yandun Town of Hefei City, capital of east China's Anhui Province. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Zhang Duan shows 61-year-old Wei Shiping, his wife and children posing for a photo at his home in Hefei City, Nov. 14, 2018. Wei Shiping, who is now retired, often travels and joins parties with his friends. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1985 shows eight-year-old Cui Bo (L) and her younger brother Cui Jian posing for a photo with a telephone model at home in Jiagedaqi District of the Greater Hinggan Mountains area, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At that time, they lived with their parents in a 48-square-meter bungalow and the heating solely depended on a home furnace in winter. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Wang Kai on Aug. 29, 2018 shows 41-year-old Cui Bo and her younger brother Cui Jian posing for a photo at home in Jiagedaqi District. The sister and the brother, who respectively reside in high storey residential communities, enjoy the centralized heating system in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

The upper part of this combo photo taken on Feb. 10, 1997 shows 69-year-old Xue Meixiang preparing meal at a cave dwelling where her family lived in for over 40 years in Zhengcun Village of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. At that time, they used kerosene lamps and slept on brick beds. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Cao Yang on Nov. 20, 2018 shows 90-year-old Xue preparing fruits at her new apartment in a residential building in Taiyuan. The family two years ago moved to the new residence where not only modern home appliances are available but also they have heating system for winter. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1982 shows Yan Hongchang (C rear) and his son Yan Yushan (1st L) posing for a group photo in front of their thatched dwelling at Xiaogang Village, the birthplace of China's rural reform, in east China's Anhui Province. Yan Hongchang was among the first 18 farmers to sign the secret agreement to divide communally owned farmland into family plots in 1978. At that time, Xiaogang villagers all lived in thatched houses. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Liu Junxi on Nov. 28, 2018 shows Yan Hongchang (6th L) and his son (4th L) posing for a group photo in front of their residential building in Xiaogang Village. As the villagers become rich, much better houses were built in the village. (Xinhua)

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1985 shows six-year-old Zhou Peng practicing martial arts in a college campus where his home was located, in east China's Shandong Province. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Yin Gang on Nov. 29, 2018 shows 39-year-old Zhou Peng posing for a photo with basketballs in his apartment in Beijing. Zhou, now a teacher of People's Public Security University of China, said his biggest childhood dream was to drive a car and live in a tall building. Many "luxury goods" in the past have become daily supplies, said Zhou. (Xinhua)

(181213) -- BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2018 (Xinhua) -- The left part of this combo photo taken in 1979 shows 28-year-old Li Fuying carrying her one-year-old son Zhang Kan with a bike in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The right part of the combo photo taken by Zhu Zheng on Nov. 6, 2018 shows 67-year-old Li Fuying taking the car of her son Zhang Kan in Jinan. The biggest change for Zhang's family is that they bought a car in 2009, more convenient for travelling than before. (Xinhua)

Temperatures dropping below minus 30 degrees Celsius are common for the winter in the Greater Hinggan Mountains in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. But for Cui Bo, the season doesn't have much difference from summer, at least at home.Equipped with a heating system, the temperature in her apartment is kept at a comfortable 28 degree Celsius and Cui always walks around wearing a T-shirt.But the picture was completely different when Cui was young."In 1985 when I was eight, winter was long and bitter," Cui says. She and her parents and brother crammed into a 48-square-meter room where the only place they could keep warm was a brick bed heated by fire."Life has become so much better over the past few decades," Cui said. Her feeling is shared by hundreds of millions of people in China.In 1978, China embarked on the journey of reform and opening-up. The policy has not only lifted the country from poverty to prosperity but also changed the lives of many.Official statistics show that between 1978 and 2017, China's gross domestic product has increased from 367.9 billion yuan to 82.7 trillion yuan.Per capita disposable income increased from 171 yuan in 1978 to 25,974 yuan in 2017, while the rural population under the poverty line decreased by 740 million.BETTER LIVING CONDITIONSSixty-year-old Wang Hanming remembers in 1985 when he got married to his wife, all they had was a 30-square-meter house with almost no electric appliances.He says that in the 1970s, a bicycle, a sewing machine and a watch were the "Three Must Haves" for a betrothal gift. In the 1980s, they were upgraded to a black and white TV, an ice-box and a washing machine. But he could barely make ends meet.However, their lives have been moving forward step by step with the developments of China's economy and improvements of their personal income. After moving six times, they now live in a three-story house of over 200 square meters.Bai Yang, 33, an interior designer in Beijing, recalls that when she was a child, the most valuable item at home was a 24-inch color TV, costing more than her father's annual income. Now, she easily bought a 60-inch TV, spending much less than her monthly salary.The past 40 years have witnessed a remarkable improvement in Chinese people's housing and living conditions. In 2017 the per capita floor space of urban residents was 36.9 square meters, up from 6.7 square meters in 1978, and that of rural residents was 46.7 square meters, up from 8.1 square meters in 1978.Poor families were not left behind. From 2008 to 2017, redevelopment of run-down urban areas helped 100 million people move from sub-standard accommodation to new apartments.And since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has allocated 162.5 billion yuan in subsidies for renovating the sub-standard housing of 16.59 million rural households, and helping tens of millions of rural households move into proper accommodation from dilapidated houses built of such materials as beaten earth, timber and bark.FROM BICYCLE KINGDOM TO LARGEST AUTO MARKETFor 67-year-old Li Fu, the change in transport in the past four decades has impressed him the most."When I was young, riding bicycle was the most common and fashionable method of transportation. A private car was an absolute luxury beyond my imagination," Li says.Back in 1970s and 1980s, legions of commuter bicycles were a spectacle on China's streets and the "kingdom of bicycles" was one of the names foreigners used to refer to China.Today China is still full of bicycles, but dockless shared bikes backed by e-commerce innovation. At the same time, a car has become a household item and prevails in urban traffic.According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China produced 29 million automobiles last year and sold 28.9 million, ranking the first in the world for the ninth year in a row.By the end of 2017, the number of private cars in China had reached 184 million, more than 40 motor vehicles owned for every 100 families.Li now has his own car. He uses the vehicle to work, to visit friends and relatives and to travel around the country. For him, life has become much more convenient and diverse with a car.Now China is investing heavily in high-speed railways, new energy vehicles and self-driving cars, taking the lead in the world's energy transition and auto technology innovation.EMBRACING THE WORLDIn the 1970s and 1980s, books written by Sanmao, a female writer from China's Taiwan region, were among the bestsellers at the time. Her vivid and exotic travel writing depicting her life and adventures in Europe and Africa offered a glimpse of what the outside world was like, winning the hearts of hundreds of thousands of readers in the Chinese mainland.Now, except for turning to books, Chinese people have plenty of ways to enjoy and explore the world.Liu Yu said that when she was young, traveling abroad sounded as remote as traveling to Mars. Now she has studied in France, has a French husband and returned to Shanghai to open a French restaurant.Nearly 610,000 Chinese students attended schools and colleges overseas in 2017, and China remains the world's largest supplier of international students.Outbound tourism market is also growing. In 2017, Chinese citizens made 130 million outbound journeys, an annual increase of 7 percent, official figures show.Since China opened its door to the world 40 years ago, its people have been able to embrace various cultures, as well as keep pace with the latest trends and benefits from science and technology development.The past 40 years have meant a lot to China and the Chinese people. In return, every Chinese person has played their part.