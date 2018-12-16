Xinhua Headlines: Past and present: 40 years of change in the lives of the Chinese people

The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1993 shows eight-year-old Peng Jing reading a book at home in Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province. At that time her family lived in an 80-square-meter apartment and owned a 14-inch color TV. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Wan Xiang on Nov. 14, 2018 shows 33-year-old Peng Jing reading an ebook at home in Nanchang. Peng, who is now working in a media, lives in a 180-square-meter apartment. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo shows Wang Guibao's family used to live in a makeshift dwelling on a fishing boat in the Honghu Lake in central China's Hubei Province. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Xiong Qi in 2018 shows 41-year-old Wang Guibao (R) posing for a photo with his parents in their new apartment in Honghu City. Wang Guibao and his family bought a 113-square-meter apartment with the financial help from the local government. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1980 shows seven-year-old Huang Shenghui (L) posing for a photo with his younger brother Huang Shengliang at Tianxin Village of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. They lived in an old shabby house. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Zhang Guojun on Nov. 30, 2018 shows 45-year-old Huang Shenghui (L) posing for a photo with his younger brother Huang Shengliang in the yard of his house at Tianxin Village of Wuyishan City. Born in a poor rural tea farm family, Huang inherited traditional tea-making techniques. Now he helps his family get rid of poverty with tea production. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo taken in August of 1978 shows 24-year-old Yang Caizhen (R) knitting a sweater with her colleague in front of a mud brick home in Xundian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In 1978, Yang Caizhen and her husband lived in a small brick house, where they had to suffer heavy smoke when cooking on a coal furnace. Chicken coops were seen around their house, but many living goods had to be bought with coupons. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Yang Zongyou on Nov. 23, 2018 shows 64-year-old Yang Caizhen (R) and her husband posing for a photo in front of her 200-square-meter villa. Yang and her husband moved six times for new houses over the past 40 years. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1992 shows 35-year-old Wei Shiping (back, R) posing for a group photo with his wife and children at the home of his newly-married brother in Yandun Town of Hefei City, capital of east China's Anhui Province. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Zhang Duan shows 61-year-old Wei Shiping, his wife and children posing for a photo at his home in Hefei City, Nov. 14, 2018. Wei Shiping, who is now retired, often travels and joins parties with his friends. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1985 shows eight-year-old Cui Bo (L) and her younger brother Cui Jian posing for a photo with a telephone model at home in Jiagedaqi District of the Greater Hinggan Mountains area, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At that time, they lived with their parents in a 48-square-meter bungalow and the heating solely depended on a home furnace in winter. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Wang Kai on Aug. 29, 2018 shows 41-year-old Cui Bo and her younger brother Cui Jian posing for a photo at home in Jiagedaqi District. The sister and the brother, who respectively reside in high storey residential communities, enjoy the centralized heating system in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)
The upper part of this combo photo taken on Feb. 10, 1997 shows 69-year-old Xue Meixiang preparing meal at a cave dwelling where her family lived in for over 40 years in Zhengcun Village of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. At that time, they used kerosene lamps and slept on brick beds. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Cao Yang on Nov. 20, 2018 shows 90-year-old Xue preparing fruits at her new apartment in a residential building in Taiyuan. The family two years ago moved to the new residence where not only modern home appliances are available but also they have heating system for winter. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1982 shows Yan Hongchang (C rear) and his son Yan Yushan (1st L) posing for a group photo in front of their thatched dwelling at Xiaogang Village, the birthplace of China's rural reform, in east China's Anhui Province. Yan Hongchang was among the first 18 farmers to sign the secret agreement to divide communally owned farmland into family plots in 1978. At that time, Xiaogang villagers all lived in thatched houses. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Liu Junxi on Nov. 28, 2018 shows Yan Hongchang (6th L) and his son (4th L) posing for a group photo in front of their residential building in Xiaogang Village. As the villagers become rich, much better houses were built in the village. (Xinhua)
The upper part of this combo photo taken in 1985 shows six-year-old Zhou Peng practicing martial arts in a college campus where his home was located, in east China's Shandong Province. The lower part of the combo photo taken by Yin Gang on Nov. 29, 2018 shows 39-year-old Zhou Peng posing for a photo with basketballs in his apartment in Beijing. Zhou, now a teacher of People's Public Security University of China, said his biggest childhood dream was to drive a car and live in a tall building. Many "luxury goods" in the past have become daily supplies, said Zhou. (Xinhua)
(181213) -- BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2018 (Xinhua) -- The left part of this combo photo taken in 1979 shows 28-year-old Li Fuying carrying her one-year-old son Zhang Kan with a bike in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The right part of the combo photo taken by Zhu Zheng on Nov. 6, 2018 shows 67-year-old Li Fuying taking the car of her son Zhang Kan in Jinan. The biggest change for Zhang's family is that they bought a car in 2009, more convenient for travelling than before. (Xinhua)