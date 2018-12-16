Tsinghua Symposium discusses Asian values

"The Rediscovery of Asian Values" was the theme of Tsinghua Symposium 2018. Held on December 15-16 in the university, the event was organized by School of Social Sciences and Institute of Belt and Road Strategy of Tsinghua University.

Nicholas Dirks,former president of UC Berkeley, and Wang Hui, senior professor of Tsinghua University, delivered keynote speeches on the rediscovery of Asian values in India and China respectively.

Professor Dirks proposed the discussion, saying how the theme is conductive to China, to Asia and the world. Professor Wang suggested that Asian powers should recognize the uniqueness and share common ground, by quoting Fei Xiaotong, late Chinese pioneering researcher of sociology and anthropology: "just as you recognize the merits of your own culture, so allow different cultures the same recognition; by doing so, we may reach the world of great unity."

Four sub-forums led by dozens of Chinese, Japanese as well as Korean scholars of top Asian universities and institutions discussed topics attached to the symposium's theme including "culture, education and new technology development," "values and common development of Asia," "Asian culture and Western civilization" and "Belt and Road Initiative and Asia's common development."