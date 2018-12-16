COP24 ends by adopting climate action rulebook

Countries around the world finally adopted the guidelines of the Paris agreement, agreeing to continue the path on confronting climate change and emissions reductions.
"It is so decided," said Michal Kurtyka, conference president and Poland's environmental envoy, in announcing the passing of the Paris Agreement
rulebook at 9:58 pm local time on Saturday at the Conference of the Parties (COP24) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Katowice, Poland.
The final plenary had been delayed by almost 30 hours because the involved parties could not come to an agreement on issues, including transparency and the carbon market.
The newly-adopted guidelines emphasize urgency in lifting climate actions to ensure all countries make the biggest efforts in confronting climate change.
"The approval of the Paris Agreement Work Programme at COP24 in Katowice is the foundation for a new process in climate action," UN Secretary General António Guterres, who was also in Katowice, wrote on Twitter. "Ambition will be at the center of the Climate Summit I am convening in September. It's time to show strengthened ambition to defeat climate change."
"We are driven by a sense of responsibility for present and future generations that will succeed us," Kurtyka said at the final plenary.
Li Shuo, a Greenpeace consultant, told the Global Times after the conference that the rulebook will be the "map" toward the "destination" of the Paris Agreement's goals. "The rulebook came with difficulties, and it provides support to confronting climate change. It also proves that though the disputes caused by the geopolitics remain, a powerful guidebook is still possible."
Meanwhile, Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said that "in Katowice, China provided support in keeping the spirit of Paris alive and has shown its commitment to the climate multilateralism process."
These talks also showed China's increasing role as the principal broker between developed and developing countries, she said.