Africa doesn’t need US rivalry strategy

Without any doubt, "America First" and countering Chinese and Russian presence in Africa have become the main theme of Washington's newly released Africa strategy.



As John Bolton, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, said at the Heritage Foundation on Thursday, three pillars of the US' Africa strategy includes promoting economic and trade cooperation with Africa to benefit American export and job market, strengthening the US anti-terrorism campaign in Africa to protect American citizens there and withdraw the US aid for some UN peacekeeping missions which he labeled "ineffective."



Indeed, we have seen this US administration threats to put sanctions against Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and other African countries, and cancel the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) with them, mainly because of their ban on importing second-hand clothes from the US by 2019, a move to spur local industry and job creation, while probably hurt American job market.



Research of the East African Community proves that second-hand clothes imports have an adverse impact on apparel production in Africa, roughly 40 percent decline of local production and 50 percent decline of local employment over the period 1981-2000.



To be a recipient of used clothes with a threat hanging or to grow its own textile industries? Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda and chairperson of the African Union, and other leaders stick to the ban despite the US threats.



Mr. Bolton promised a new program "Prosper Africa" to support American investment across Africa and continued to label Chinese investment as "debt trap." A double standardized propaganda again. The Zambia debt issue raised in the US strategy has been clarified by Zambian government many times that no any state-owned enterprises have been offered to any lenders as collateral for any borrowing. In contradictory, Zambia's most urgent eurobond debts are all owned by the West dominated financial institutions.



Recently, Zambia president insists that he will not sacrifice national sovereignty despite mounting pressure from the IMF and the World Bank. Back to the 1990s, Zambia had experienced bitter memory of failed privatizing state-owned ZESCO, forced by its major debt owner the IMF and the World Bank.



"No political strings" and "non-interference" have been emphasized in this year's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit, a fundamental and well-known principle of Chinese loans and aid. When former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson warns against Chinese investments in Africa in March, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat reacted that "I think Africans are mature enough to engage in partnerships of their own volition."



African continent is larger enough for all participants to be partners rather than strategic rivals. There are many matured and sound trilateral cooperation mechanisms among China, the Britain, the EU, France, Germany and other European countries following the principle of cooperation being initiated, agreed and led by Africa.



The cooperation is also open to the US as many American companies like the GE, Boeing and Caterpillar have benefited a lot in Chinese investments and infrastructure projects across Africa. American citizens living there also enjoy a much better access to internet, water supply and power utility with hard work of Chinese engineers.



Therefore, it is the US government that shall abandon old mentality to regard African countries as its own sphere of interest and expel others. African nations shall not be forced back to the era of bloody strategic competitions between the US and the Soviet Union.



Eighteen years ago, cover story of The Economist described Africa as "The Hopeless Continent." With a vibrant China-Africa cooperation, the West gradually rediscovered Africa and The Economist bolded the title "Africa rising" in December 2011. Today, many emerging economies like Turkey, India and Brazil are vigorously promoting their investments in Africa.



African nations do welcome all partners to bring development opportunities and strategies, but not create rivalries and chaos. The continent has suffered too much from confrontations.



The author is a research fellow of The Charhar Institute and former government and business relations consultant permanently based in several African countries. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn