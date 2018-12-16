Puzzel
ACROSS
1 "___ Mia!"
6 Wannabe salamanders
10 "Yo, over here"
14 Comparatively chilly
15 Light-brown color
16 Landscaper's tool
17 Staple of a connected office
20 U-turn from casual
21 Way less terse
22 Tidal bore
25 Person full of gossip
26 Netted puck
30 Cheerleader's attention-getter
32 Any unique person
35 Native Missourians
41 Excuse that may raise suspicion
43 Ready for marriage
44 Native of any place
45 Lots and lots
47 "Oh, poor me"
48 Coffee with milk
53 Health class segment, cut
56 Some dangerous drugs
58 Pastry of India
63 Hodgepodge creations
66 Sound in a gym
67 Lough ___ (Irish lake)
68 Sound of censoring
69 Poor passable marks
70 "Don't go!" kin
71 Puts away DOWN
1 Thing you can change often
2 Big name in laptops
3 Critter in the dust
4 Emulates a kitten
5 Got up
6 Rat-sighting scream
7 ABC regulator
8 Mason's tool
9 Huge wrestler
10 Old- fashioned one
11 Occupied, as a chair
12 Type of shooting
13 Word with "firma"
18 Scandinavian rug
19 Be way too inquisitive
23 Greek sandwich
24 Drink with steak
26 Smile
27 Place near Kauai
28 Powerful horse
29 Name on some jeans
31 Manor-ly gentleman
33 Word with "Air" or "Ami"
34 Short news piece
36 Type of boot or pole
37 Kelp bit
38 Celtic speaker
39 Bunsen burner
40 Detects visually
42 Chalcedony variety
46 Put into categories
48 Ran easily
49 Chop-chop, poetically
50 Sunday donation
51 Mexican snacks
52 King James suffix
54 Attorney's nameplate abbr.
55 Is a finger painter
57 Females in cotes
59 Jazzy Jackson
60 Blue Bonnet, for one
61 Dish in one pot
62 Small vipers
64 Stuff stranded in genes?
65 National anthem author
