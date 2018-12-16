Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/16 17:08:39

Puzzel



 ACROSS

  1 "___ Mia!"

  6 Wannabe salamanders

 10 "Yo, over here"

 14 Comparatively chilly

 15 Light-brown color

 16 Landscaper's tool

 17 Staple of a connected office

 20 U-turn from casual

 21 Way less terse

 22 Tidal bore

 25 Person full of gossip

 26 Netted puck

 30 Cheerleader's attention-getter

 32 Any unique person

 35 Native Missourians

 41 Excuse that may raise suspicion

 43 Ready for marriage

 44 Native of any place

 45 Lots and lots

 47 "Oh, poor me"

 48 Coffee with milk

 53 Health class segment, cut

 56 Some dangerous drugs

 58 Pastry of India

 63 Hodgepodge creations

 66 Sound in a gym

 67 Lough ___ (Irish lake)

 68 Sound of censoring

 69 Poor passable marks

 70 "Don't go!" kin

 71 Puts away

DOWN

  1 Thing you can change often

  2 Big name in laptops

  3 Critter in the dust

  4 Emulates a kitten

  5 Got up

  6 Rat-sighting scream

  7 ABC regulator

  8 Mason's tool

  9 Huge wrestler

 10 Old- fashioned one

 11 Occupied, as a chair

 12 Type of shooting

 13 Word with "firma"

 18 Scandinavian rug

 19 Be way too inquisitive

 23 Greek sandwich

24 Drink with steak

 26 Smile

 27 Place near Kauai

 28 Powerful horse

 29 Name on some jeans

 31 Manor-ly gentleman

 33 Word with "Air" or "Ami"

 34 Short news piece

 36 Type of boot or pole

 37 Kelp bit

 38 Celtic speaker

 39 Bunsen burner

 40 Detects visually

 42 Chalcedony variety

 46 Put into categories

 48 Ran easily

 49 Chop-chop, poetically

 50 Sunday donation

 51 Mexican snacks

 52 King James suffix

 54 Attorney's nameplate abbr.

 55 Is a finger painter

 57 Females in cotes

 59 Jazzy Jackson

 60 Blue Bonnet, for one

 61 Dish in one pot

 62 Small vipers

 64 Stuff stranded in genes?

 65 National anthem author

MISCELLANY
