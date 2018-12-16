Puzzel

1 "___ Mia!"6 Wannabe salamanders10 "Yo, over here"14 Comparatively chilly15 Light-brown color16 Landscaper's tool17 Staple of a connected office20 U-turn from casual21 Way less terse22 Tidal bore25 Person full of gossip26 Netted puck30 Cheerleader's attention-getter32 Any unique person35 Native Missourians41 Excuse that may raise suspicion43 Ready for marriage44 Native of any place45 Lots and lots47 "Oh, poor me"48 Coffee with milk53 Health class segment, cut56 Some dangerous drugs58 Pastry of India63 Hodgepodge creations66 Sound in a gym67 Lough ___ (Irish lake)68 Sound of censoring69 Poor passable marks70 "Don't go!" kin71 Puts away1 Thing you can change often2 Big name in laptops3 Critter in the dust4 Emulates a kitten5 Got up6 Rat-sighting scream7 ABC regulator8 Mason's tool9 Huge wrestler10 Old- fashioned one11 Occupied, as a chair12 Type of shooting13 Word with "firma"18 Scandinavian rug19 Be way too inquisitive23 Greek sandwich24 Drink with steak26 Smile27 Place near Kauai28 Powerful horse29 Name on some jeans31 Manor-ly gentleman33 Word with "Air" or "Ami"34 Short news piece36 Type of boot or pole37 Kelp bit38 Celtic speaker39 Bunsen burner40 Detects visually42 Chalcedony variety46 Put into categories48 Ran easily49 Chop-chop, poetically50 Sunday donation51 Mexican snacks52 King James suffix54 Attorney's nameplate abbr.55 Is a finger painter57 Females in cotes59 Jazzy Jackson60 Blue Bonnet, for one61 Dish in one pot62 Small vipers64 Stuff stranded in genes?65 National anthem author

Puzzel