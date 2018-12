A view of JD.com's 7Fresh, a "new retail" supermarket that combines online and offline sales, in a shopping mall in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province on Sunday. The store, which opened on Sunday and also marked JD.com's first "new retail" supermarket in Northwest China, supports cutting-edge technology such as face-scanning payment. JD.com launched 7Fresh after its competitor Alibaba Group hit the market with Hema supermarket. Photo: IC