Two-day Comicup exhibition brings erciyuan culture to Shanghai

A cosplayer poses for photos at the Comicup exhibition in Shanghai on Sunday. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Comicup, one of Shanghai's largest ACG (animation, comic, game) exhibitions, was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre over the past weekend, attracting thousands of ACG lovers.Shanghai is famous for its openness and diversity. While two-dimension, or erciyuan, subculture, is less accepted in China's smaller cities and rural areas, it is highly welcomed among Shanghai citizens, especially millennials.Many ACG-themed events and exhibitions are organized all year around across the city to provide local otaku (a Japanese term to describe ACG lovers who spend almost all their free time indoors on their computers) an offline platform to socialize.An increasing number of enterprises are now grasping at the opportunity to promote their products at such events, from mobile games to VR equipment.Visitor Wind (alias), 35, stood in front of a stand promoting domestic mobile game Azur Lane. Watching the stand's beautiful decorations with pictures of adorable anime girls, he told the Global Times that he is a big fan of mobile games."I play numerous games like this," he said. "Almost every two or three days I scan the app store to see whether there are any newly released games, and then I download and try them."As a regular visitor of Comicup, Wind visits this big ACG party every year. Working at a local publishing house, he said that his coworkers are relatively conservative and do not understand this subculture."At work I seldom mention my ACG hobbies, being afraid that they will regard me - a 30-something who is still fond of watching Japanese anime and playing mobile games - as sort of awkward and childish," he told the Global Times."But here I see lots of visitors who look older than me; some even bring their children here. Having so many ACG lovers around makes me feel relaxed and warm."At the exhibition, cosplayers in exquisite makeup and gorgeous clothing appeared as if anime characters had jumped right out of the pages and screens into our real world.Shanghai resident Pelly, 30, is an ordinary company staffer by day and cosplay amateur in her spare time. To date she has cosplayed many ACG characters including Ryoma Echizen in Japanese comic The Prince of Tennis and Asuna in Sword Art Online."I love cosplay and I love Comicup," she told the Global Times. "Here I can meet many other cosplayers and we share the happiness of cosplay together. Also, cosplaying my favorite ACG roles offers me a weekend escape from my work, and that is great for me."

A cospalyer at the event Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A model kit on display Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Visitors admire model kits exhibited at the event. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Visitors walk by an exhibition booth. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Cosplayers interact with the audience. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A woman arranges a dress. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A model showcases a Lolita-style dress at her stand. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A visitor draws on a graffiti wall. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Visitors make model kits. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Event participants pack up to leave. Photo: Chen Xia/GT