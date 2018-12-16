Push to ‘denazify’ Austria’s star wine

A debate thrown up by Austria's troubled history is gripping the normally sedate wine-growing scene: should the renowned "Zweigelt" variety ditch a name harking back to a Nazi party member.



Created in 1922 by Austrian breeder Fritz Zweigelt (1888-1964), the variety and is a cross of the Saint-Laurent and Blaufraenkisch grapes.



It is the most popular red wine in Austria and was initially called "Rotburger" before being renamed after its creator in 1975.



However, this week an artists' collective launched a campaign for the name to be changed again, pointing out that Fritz Zweigelt was an early member of the Nazi party and a fervent anti-Semite.



"No other sector in Austria which was implicated in the Nazi system of terror has stayed as silent as the wine industry," the collective said.



Two growers and a Vienna restaurant have already pledged to start marketing the wine under the name "Blue Monday", an allusion to the possible effects of enjoying the product too much over the weekend.



The Austrian wine promotion body Oesterreich Wein Marketing has said it is open to a debate on the name but that Fritz Zweigelt's past needed to be investigated more thoroughly.



AFP

