Districts will have winter sports centers by 2022

The fifth Shanghai ice sports games for primary and secondary school students kicked off on Saturday, attracting more than 500 students from over 30 primary and secondary schools and kindergartens to compete in ice hockey, short-track speed skating and figure skating, Shanghai Observer reported Sunday.



Shanghai recently launched the project to bring winter sports to local campuses, aiming to popularize basic knowledge of the Olympic winter games and competitions through physical education classes, sports activities and extracurricular activities in primary and secondary schools.



By 2022, Shanghai is projected to launch 500 winter sports campus competitions and build winter sports centers for juveniles in each district. Schools are encouraged to hire ice-sports coaches and athletes from home and abroad to meet the demand for teachers.

