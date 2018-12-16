Returned talents exceed 300k in Yangtze delta

The total number of overseas returned talents in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Hefei, exceeded 300,000, according to a job fair organized by Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association, Xinmin Evening News reported Sunday.



Over 380 positions, such as research and development engineers, algorithm researchers and financial administers, were offered to returned talents at the job fair, more than the number of positions in 2017. These positions cover major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.



Moreover, universities in Shanghai are offering many positions, which indicates that demand by famous Chinese universities for high-level overseas returned talents increased significantly.



Returned talents shared major breakthroughs in new research fields including artificial intelligence, quantum science, life science and intelligent energy.

