Netizens angered after Ofo quickly returns deposit of ‘fake foreigner’

On December 9, 2018, ofo sharing bicycles lie along the roadside in Chaoyang District, Beijing. Photo: VCG

A Sina Weibo user sparked discussions on social media after getting the deposit back from Ofo, a bike-sharing company, by writing a complaint letter pretending to be a foreigner.Ofo seems to be struggling with business this winter. Many manufacturers have stopped producing its bicycles, and getting a refund of their deposit has become one of the toughest things for users.The user, who allegedly came from Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, pretended to be an American from California who had lived in China for several years, media reported."Refund now!!!" The beginning of the complaint letter said. "￥199 ($28.80) is no big money, but it's my money and it's my right to have it back."Videos that went viral online showed that after receiving the letter, Ofo quickly returned the deposit and wrote an apology letter in English.Pear Video quoted two public relations employees from Ofo as saying that they had no idea of the refund. .The event caused quite a stir on the internet as memes emerged on how to get creative in getting Ofo deposit back.Sohou reported earlier that Ofo sharing bicycles deposits might be converted to taxi coupons on Didi, China's largest car hailing App.