Chinese investment abroad totals $104.5 billion from Jan to Nov, on par with 2017

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/16 19:18:39





From January to November, Chinese investment flowed to 5,213 firms in 157 countries and regions across the globe, the



One of the highlights was the growth of investment in countries and regions along the



The amount of newly signed foreign contracted projects in the countries and regions along the BRI was $90.43 billion, accounting for 48.8 percent of the total amount, the ministry data showed.



Foreign investment structure is improving as irrational investment has been effectively curbed, the ministry said.



From January to November, foreign investment from Chinese firms mainly flowed to industries such as leasing and business services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and mining, accounting for 38.2 percent, 15.7 percent, 8.5 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.



There were no new projects for foreign investment in the real estate, sports and entertainment sectors, according to MOFCOM.



From January to November, Chinese enterprises completed about 330 cross-border merger and acquisition projects in 52 countries and regions such as Germany, Singapore and France, involving 18 major industries like manufacturing, MOFCOM said, adding that the actual transaction volume totaled $62.24 billion.





Chinese investment in foreign markets advanced in a sound and orderly way in the first 11 months, with outbound investment in non-financial sectors worth a total of $104.48 billion, which is basically unchanged from the same period last year, official data showed.From January to November, Chinese investment flowed to 5,213 firms in 157 countries and regions across the globe, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Friday.One of the highlights was the growth of investment in countries and regions along the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) routes. Domestic companies have increased investment in 56 countries and regions along the BRI routes in the first 11 months, totaling $12.96 billion, up 4.8 percent year-on-year, according to MOFCOM.The amount of newly signed foreign contracted projects in the countries and regions along the BRI was $90.43 billion, accounting for 48.8 percent of the total amount, the ministry data showed.Foreign investment structure is improving as irrational investment has been effectively curbed, the ministry said.From January to November, foreign investment from Chinese firms mainly flowed to industries such as leasing and business services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and mining, accounting for 38.2 percent, 15.7 percent, 8.5 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.There were no new projects for foreign investment in the real estate, sports and entertainment sectors, according to MOFCOM.From January to November, Chinese enterprises completed about 330 cross-border merger and acquisition projects in 52 countries and regions such as Germany, Singapore and France, involving 18 major industries like manufacturing, MOFCOM said, adding that the actual transaction volume totaled $62.24 billion.