Sock sniffer gets severe lung infection

A man in Southeast China's Fujian Province goes to a hospital with a cough and chest pains on November 23. Source: Pear Video

A man in Southeast China who had a strange fetish for sniffing his own socks after work whiffed his way to a serious fungal infection in his lungs, media reported Friday.The 39-year-old surnamed Peng initially went to a hospital in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province with a cough and chest pains on November 23.Doctors initially diagnosed Peng with pneumonia. But after his condition worsened despite a week of treatment, further tests revealed it was a fungal infection.That's when Peng informed docs of his dirty little habit - he enjoyed the bouquet of his own foot fragrance. "Every day after work, he would smell his stinky socks before washing," explained Mai Zhuanying, a doctor with Zhangzhou No. 909 Hospital's respiratory unit.Mai said that his sock sniffing, combined with a weakened immunity system from lack of sleep because of his newborn, enabled fungal spores to develop into a full-blown pulmonary infection.Social media users soon caught whiff of the news."Damn! I let my cat sniff my socks every day when I get home!" wrote "FuermoA."Fungal pneumonia can be fatal if not treated in time, especially for those with weakened immunity systems, medical experts said.Pear Video