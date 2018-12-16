TCM maker apologizes over scandal

Beijing Tongrentang Co, Beijing's oldest traditional Chinese medicine store, reportedly apologized after media reports unveiled loopholes in its supply chain, which allegedly recycled expired honey.



The company issued a statement on Sunday admitting that improper supervision had led to some of its expired honey products not being accurately labeled, the Beijing Youth Daily reported on Sunday. The company said it is investigating the case.



The statement came after a local investigative report found that expired honey recycled from retail channels was used to produce fresh honey by one of Tongrentang's suppliers in an East China city.

