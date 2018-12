Ronaldo penalty wins Turin derby for Juve

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo scores his goal by penalty kick during their Serie A match against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in Turin, Italy. Photo: VCG

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot as unbeaten Italian champions Juventus saw off city rivals Torino 1-0 to hammer home their domination in Serie A on Saturday.Juventus traveled to the Stadio Olimpico after their yearlong unbeaten record away from home ended with a shock 2-1 Champions League defeat by Young Boys.Ronaldo slotted in his 11th league goal this season, and 5,000th for Juventus in Serie A, after Torino goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo fouled Mario Mandzukic."It was a complicated game, played on a difficult pitch and against a tough opponent," said Ronaldo."We put in a good performance, played better than Torino, had more scoring opportunities and deserved the victory."The 5,000th goal? I'm happy, but the important thing was to help the team."Torino's hopes of a rare "Derby della Mole" victory took a knock when goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu hobbled off with a hip injury after 20 minutes, to be replaced by Ichazo.And the match was decided by a poor back pass from Simone Zaza to Ichazo which resulted in the Torino goalkeeper fouling the onrushing Mandzukic.Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot, ­despite Ichazo getting his hand to the ball, with the pair locking horns afterward with the Portuguese striker receiving a yellow card."He did well to get a hand to it, but I hit it hard and it went in. That's the most important thing," said Ronaldo, who joined Serie A's top scorer Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa on 11 goals.Croatian World Cup runner-up Mandzukic thought he had scored a second four minutes later when he had the ball in the back of the net, but was ruled offside.It was the seventh straight league win for unbeaten Juventus since being held by Genoa."Today was a great victory to keep ­Napoli at a distance," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri."We played three days after the Champions League a derby against a team that are coming off a strong period of form on a difficult pitch."Torino stay sixth, four points off the Champions League berths, after their fourth defeat of the season.