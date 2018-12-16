Regulator imposes penalties

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/12/16 20:36:44
China's securities regulator has penalized three individuals for illicit stock and securities trading.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has imposed fines totaling 1.05 million yuan ($152,000) on three individuals in its latest crackdown on illegal market operations.
The CSRC said in a statement that the commission had always maintained a tough stance against market violations. It ordered industry employees to "keep a distance from red line of the law" to protect the interests of investors.
Thanks to the enhanced crackdown, cases of rat trading, known as front-running in the US and European markets, slumped 50 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2018, CSRC data showed.