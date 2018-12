SMEs raise funds on third board

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) raised 5.98 billion yuan ($866 million) on China's "new third board" in November, the National Equities Exchange and Quotations said Sunday, up 46.6 percent month-on-month.



The funds were raised through 94 stock issues. In the first 11 months, 1,267 SMEs raised 57.67 billion yuan through 1,322 stock issues.



Weekly turnover stood at 1.61 billion yuan, up 7.06 percent from a week earlier.