Chinese art pieces to dazzle in Asia Week New York

More than a dozen galleries and auction houses featuring ancient or contemporary Chinese art will participate in Asia Week next year, where a total of 48 international galleries and six auction houses including Bonhams, Christie's, Doyle and many more, will celebrate Asian art and culture in various events.



Now in its 10th edition, Asia Week New York will offer a non-stop round of gallery open houses, auction sales, exhibitions, lectures, symposia and special events March 13-23, 2019.



"The breathtaking range of their expertise and offerings always impresses even the most seasoned patrons, which include collectors, curators, designers and world-renowned tastemakers," said Christina Prescott-Walker, chairman of Asia Week New York.



She added that 10 prominent individuals will be honored in recognition of their contribution to the Asian art field during the Asia Week.



Apart from Chinese art, Indian, Himalayan, Southeast Asian, Japanese and Korean art will all be represented by different organizations.



To celebrate the week's festivities, a private, invitation-only reception, jointly hosted by Asia Week and the Department of Asian Art of the Metropolitan Museum of Art will take place in the Museum's art galleries.



To cater the need of Chinese-speaking buyers and audience, a Chinese version of the event website will be available by February 2019.





