Interview: Former UN official highlights China's international role after opening-up

Since China adopted its reform and opening-up policy in 1978, it has made greater contribution to and played an increasingly important role in the United Nations (UN) and international affairs, said former UN Under-Secretary-General Yasushi Akashi.
"I have witnessed China playing an increasingly important role in the United Nations and in international affairs," said Akashi, who served as Under-Secretary-General of Public Information, Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.
With some 40 years of working experience in the UN, Akashi witnessed the People's Republic of China assuming its lawful seat in the UN in 1971.
"When the voting result showed on the electronic display, there were loud cheers and applause in the plenary hall. The distortion of more than 20 years was rectified, and the UN history opened a new chapter," he said when recalling the moment the resolution was passed at the 26th UN General Assembly, which decided to restore all the rights of the People's Republic of China in the UN.
Since then, Akashi has visited China many times as a UN official. "We visited Shanghai once before China's reform and opening-up. Even then, the officials there knew very well about the theories of major economists in the world and showed a strong drive for economic development," he said.
As the former special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Cambodia, Akashi also witnessed China sending troops for UN peace-keeping operations to the country for the first time between 1992 and 1993.
He recalled that the Chinese troops were entrusted with the task of repairing two war-torn roads connecting the capital city of Phnom Penh and Cambodia's biggest port for transporting relief supplies and personnel.
With all the obstacles and dangers standing in the way, "the Chinese peace-keeping troops finished their task ahead of time," said Akashi, adding that two members of the peace-keeping troops lost their lives during the mission.
"After its reform and opening-up, China has been making more efforts to help other countries, not only providing materials and capital, but also offering guidance and reference for their development," he said.
"China's reform and opening-up is in the right direction, and it is hoped that China's experience in this regard would continue to provide valuable inspiration for other developing countries in the world," Akashi added.
Regarding China's efforts for further reforms and opening-up, Akashi said that the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) will provide immense support for the development of Asian countries.
"The Japan-led Asian Development Bank (ADB) should cooperate with the AIIB and combine the ADB's rich experience with China's experience in reform, opening-up and deepening support to the development of Asian countries in the most effective way," he said.
As this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up and also the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, "it's also hoped that China and Japan could enhance friendship and promote the trilateral cooperation between China, Japan, South Korea as well as regional cooperation in Asia," he said.