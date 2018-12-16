Sohu TV’s streaming drama ‘Xiang Long’ ends on high note

Promotional material for Xiang Long Photo: Courtesy of Sohu TV

The last episode of Chinese streaming platform Sohu TV's self-produced drama Xiang Long was released on Friday. Despite a limited production budget, the distinctive online drama, which began on October 12, was warmly welcomed by viewers. It currently has a 7.0/10 on Chinese media review site Douban and nearly 48 million views.Adapted from the novel written by Ni Luo, the drama tells the story of two young lads growing up during the early years of the Republic of China (1912-49).Bai Lusheng, whose family was killed by warlords, lives as a refugee in North China, where he meets the arrogant Long Xiang and his maid Ya Ya. After becoming friends, Bai promises to assist Long to achieve his ambition of becoming president of China, while Long decides to help Bai avenge his family.According to critics, the show differentiates itself from traditional Republican-era dramas by putting the two heroes and their conflict front and center.Additionally, the show goes out of its way to appeal to the tastes of different demographics, unlike previous online dramas that have tended to cater to the tastes of smaller audience groups and subcultures. The themes of honor and duty, hatred and romance, as well as the brotherly friendship between the two disparate characters have also helped draw in viewers.