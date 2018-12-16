Chinese firms in Kenya ‘contribute to economic growth, create jobs’

Chinese firms in Kenya have contributed to the economic growth of the east African nation, creating tens of thousands of jobs in 2018 alone, the Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend.



Over the past 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Chinese enterprises have been working closely with partners in Kenya and contributing to the nation's social and economic development, said the Chinese Enterprises in Kenya Social Responsibility Summary 2018.



"Chinese enterprises are following the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and placing their own development in the context of global sustainable development; actively leveraging their expertise in business operations to promote social and economic development; striving to create greater social value and achieve economic growth, and contributing to the realization of the sustainable development goals," said the report by the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA).



The report was produced with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.



KCETA, a social organization comprised of Chinese businesses in Kenya, was founded in 2001 by 51 Chinese enterprises that were operating in Kenya.





