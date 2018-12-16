Making headlines

Forum focuses on AI



This year's China International Finance Forum (CIFF), which was held in Shanghai over the weekend, featured the theme of construction of modern financial system for the high-quality development.



Experts discussed topics at the forum including the impact of artificial intelligence on financial services such as payments, e-currency and online loans.



The CIFF has been held annually since its foundation in 2004.

Xi to attend reform event



President Xi Jinping will attend a conference celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, scheduled for Tuesday morning in Beijing, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the conference, to be held at the Great Hall of the People at 10 am.

Annual central conference



The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a closely watched event to offer cues for economic policies for China, is likely to be held before Tuesday, caijing.com.cn reported.



Compared with the focus of last year on preventing financial crises, this year's conference will highlight challenges the second-largest economy faces in the domestic and foreign markets, the report forecast.



Analysts said the meeting is likely to strike a confident tone and repeat previously announced policy initiatives.



Global Times - Xinhua